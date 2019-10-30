[VIDEO] T.I. On ‘The Breakfast Club’: Iggy Azalea Started “Acting Different” When She Learned Of Her White Fanbase

The self-proclaimed King Of The South has always had a lot to say.

During his visit to NYC and Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, T.I. discussed his new “Expeditiously” podcast, Kanye West’s new gospel album, his heavily criticized top 50 list as well as the reason why he deemed his former protegé Iggy Azalea as the biggest “blunder” of his career.

Mr. Harris said that Azalea started moving as if she didn’t need a Black fanbase after finding out that she had white fans. Check out the full interview below.