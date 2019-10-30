Oh. My. God—BECKY! Video Surfaces of Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie In a Studio Brawl

In a turn of events that we’re almost certain no one was expecting, but absolutely makes for must-see viewing, “battling beckys” Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie were caught up in a heated studio confrontation earlier today that ended in a full-out fight.

Bhad bhabie and woah Vicky get into it at the studio. Pray for peace. 😬 pic.twitter.com/mpFKsD29uI — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 30, 2019

It’s still unclear what provoked the two viral sensations to end up brawling on a recording studio floor, but TMZ reports that it happened in Atlanta during a session for rapper Lil Gotit. The two often-problematic public figures haven’t liked each other for a minute now, which came to a head on camera once before when the two had a “catch me outside” moment in Los Angeles last year. In regards to this recent incident, Bhad Bhabie has went to IG to make claims that the guys in the studio are the reason why it looks like she got her ass (or lack thereof) handed to her by Vicky.

The Shade Room was able to capture her IG Stories response below:

It looks like there’s a Part 2 on the way though, as Woah Vicky had a few things to get off her chest (or lack thereof) on Instagram as well:

Even though this is hilarious to say the least, we just pray no one gets seriously hurt in the midst of this nonsense. We’ll be sure to keep you all posted on the latest.