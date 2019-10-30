The Nationals remained undefeated on the road in this series to push the World Series to a winner take all game 7. Down 2-3 in the series, the Nationals put together a 7-run outing beating the 2017 World Series Champion Astros by 5 runs.

Stephen Strasburg pitched 8 innings for the Nats and despite a shaky start giving up 2 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, Strasburg wouldn’t allow another run the rest of the night. The Astros best pitcher Justin Verlander was expected to close out the season on Tuesday but instead will be watching from the sidelines hoping Zack Greinke can seal the deal.

Neither team has yet to win at home in this series. The Nationals took the first two games at Minute Maid Park before heading home to D.C. and losing 3 straight at Nationals Park. Game 6 belonged to the traveling Nationals and Game 7 will again be in Houston.

Should the Nationals win tonight, it’ll be their first World Series win in team history. The series concludes October 30th at 8 pm on Fox.