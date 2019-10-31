With the arrival of Kanye’s new album, Jesus Is King, Christian-based emcee Lecrae’s socials were lit with fans, supporters, and media outlets requesting his reaction to Kanye’s latest release. He decided to set aside time from recording his 9th album offer his reactions to the album and also respond to questions about his support of Kirk Franklin’s boycott of The GMA Dove Awards.

Lecrae spoke with Billboard offering his reaction to the album,

“It [Kanye] sounds like a person who is excited about his new relationship with Jesus. I’m in support of that.”

He also expressed hope that Kanye being explicit about faith in his music will allow other religious rappers to appreciate the spotlight on Jesus in places where they may not have previously had an audience.

He also took to his Instagram Live explaining why he’s joined with other Gospel artist in standing with Kirk Franklin who announced that he’s boycotting The GMA Dove Awards.

Lecrae and his Reach Records family performed this year and won two Dove Awards: Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year for Lecrae’s Let The Trap Say Amen collaborative studio album with producer, Zaytoven and Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song Of The Year for GAWVI’s “Fight For Me” single featuring Lecrae at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards taped in Nashville, on October 15th.