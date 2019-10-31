New information from Chart data shows that DaBaby’s “Intro” from his new album KIRK is eligible for RIAA Certified Gold Status a month after the album’s release. “Intro” surpassed 500,000 sales on Thursday according to Chart Data.

.@DaBabyDaBaby's "INTRO" has now sold over 500,000 units in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) October 30, 2019

The intro track to his sophomore album reveals a lot about the struggles DaBaby experienced on his way to stardom. He speaks on his father passing away, his mom’s cancer, and being poor while trying to blow up from his music.

KIRK debuted at #1 on Billboard when it dropped early October selling 145,000 copies in its first week. His single “Suge” recently became a Platinum-selling record which was on his debut album Baby on Baby which reached Gold status in the US.