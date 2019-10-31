If you’re wondering why Diddy has been on mute lately it’s because he’s “been in semi-retirement,” as per the recent digital Rolling Stone cover.

The mogul graced the cover alongside Diddy and spoke about bringing back Making the Band in 2020, and confirmed that music hasn’t been a priority lately.

“To be honest, I’ve been in semi-retirement,” Diddy admitted. “If you don’t see my name on all the top 10 records, that means I’m not making music. I’m bringing Making the Band back in 2020. I’m contemplating, ‘Is there a role for me in music now?’ I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God. I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].”

His last project was Money Making Mitch released in 2015, and he has been planning his follow-up, No Way Out 2, since then. But he’s been dabbling in other business ventures like his classic competition reality series, and The Four, which also stars Khaled.