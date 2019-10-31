Last year we were on hand for Asahd’s birthday party, but the 3rd bash with DJ Khaled was even larger, taking over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The party was attended by over 400 guests from the area to celebrate with Asahd. the Halloween Themed Bash also doubled as a fundraiser which would benefit both the Overtown Youth Center and Urban Promise.

Continuing the celebration in the Khaled family, DJ Khaled was joined by celeb friends and family at David Grutman’s in Miami on Sunday night to celebrate the first-ever digital cover of Rolling Stone, which featured him and Diddy.

You can see the images from both celebrations and the cover below. You can visit here for the full Rolling Stone cover story.