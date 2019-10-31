Last year we were on hand for Asahd’s birthday party, but the 3rd bash with DJ Khaled was even larger, taking over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
The party was attended by over 400 guests from the area to celebrate with Asahd. the Halloween Themed Bash also doubled as a fundraiser which would benefit both the Overtown Youth Center and Urban Promise.
Continuing the celebration in the Khaled family, DJ Khaled was joined by celeb friends and family at David Grutman’s in Miami on Sunday night to celebrate the first-ever digital cover of Rolling Stone, which featured him and Diddy.
You can see the images from both celebrations and the cover below. You can visit here for the full Rolling Stone cover story.
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: A general view during the We The Best Presents: Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: A general view during the We The Best Presents: Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: A general view during the We The Best Presents: Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Khaled sing happy birthday during Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Khaled sing “happy birthday” during Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Asahd Khaled celebrates his 3rd Birthday at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: A general view of Asahd Khaled’s Birthday cake during the We The Best Presents: Asahd Khaled’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled are seen enjoying Asahd’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled are seen presenting a check to Overtown Youth Center during Asahd’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled are seen presenting a check to Urban Promise during Asahd’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 27: DJ Khaled is seen with the youth during Asahd’s 3rd Birthday Halloween Bazaar at American Airlines Arena on October 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation)