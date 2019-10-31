Donald Trump Jr. Wishes He Could Get Rich Off His Father’s Name Like Hunter Biden

Heir to a billionaire fortune and son that carries the namesake of the president, Donald Trump Jr., went on Fox News for the most ironic interview with Sean Hannity. Trump Jr. has been railing against Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden for the younger Biden’s involvement in a Ukrainian Energy company.

“I wish my name was Hunter Biden, I could go abroad, make millions off of my father’s presidency. I’d be a really rich guy. It’d be incredible,” Trump Jr. said on Fox News. The oldest son of the POTUS must’ve forgot that he’s been doing that exact thing for the past 3 years.

Actually just said by Donald Trump Jr: "I wish my name was Hunter Biden. I could go abroad and make millions off my father's presidency. I'd be a really rich guy" pic.twitter.com/9ohFDbwJn4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 31, 2019

Needless to say, the heir to the Trump fortune is already a “really rich guy” but the implication that Trump Jr. and his siblings haven’t pulled in any bucks from his father’s position doesn’t square with reality.

In September alone there were two instances of the Trump family using political clout to enrich their brand. When visiting Ireland, Vice President Pence stayed at a Doonbeg Trump hotel 180 miles away from Dublin where his meeting was according to reports.

Also last month, Trump planned to have the 2020 G7 Summit at his resort in Doral, Florida before bipartisan pressure forced him to pull back.

Hypothetically, if Jr. hasn’t profited entirely off the name of their father, they surely tried to. Don Jr. and his brother Eric Trump planned to open luxury hotels in states that overwhelming voted for their father in the 2016 election. According to Yahoo Finance, after two years of pushing their agenda, they ultimately gave up on the plan in what Eric Trump said was political opposition.