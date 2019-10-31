Happy Halloween to all the Hip-Hop fans. And a special shout out to Westside Gunn who will bring the latest Griselda Records drop in Hitler Wears Hermes 7.

The album is coming right before the launch of Griselda’s group effort What Would Chine Gun Do, which will hit a month later on November 29.

Hermes 7 will hit streaming services but currently, you can get a feel for what’s coming in “Kool G.”

Check out the tracklist and the single below.

1. ‘FCKNXTWK’ f/ DJ Drama (Prod. by King JVY B)

2. ‘Broadway Joes” (Prod. by Cee Gee)

3. ‘Size 42’ (Prod. by Daringer)

4. ‘Connie’s Son’ (Prod. by JVY B)

5. ‘Banana Yacht’ feat. Estee Nack (Prod. by Denny Laflare & Diamante)

6. ‘GONDEK’ (Prod. by August Fanon)

7. ‘Kelly’s Korner’ feat. Fat Joe (Prod. by Statik Selektah)

8. ‘Undertaker vs Goldberg” feat. Conway The Machine (Prod. by DJ Green Lantern)

9. ‘Whoopy’ (Prod. by JVY B)

10. ‘Love U’ (Prod. by Animoss)

11. ‘Kool G’ f/ Benny The Butcher & Conway The Machine (Prod. by Alchemist & Daringer)

12. ‘It’s Possible’ feat. Jay Worthy & Boldy James

13. ‘Lucha Bros’ feat. Benny The Butcher & Curren$y (Prod. by Alchemist)

14. ‘Westside Gunn Day’ (Prod. by JR Swiftz)

15. ‘Kensington Pool’ (Prod. by M-A)

16. ‘Outro’ feat. Keisha Plum (Prod. by Alchemist)