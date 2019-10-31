The Insecure star has a lot of projects under her sleeves. Issa Rae will be bringing a new show called Rap Sh*t to HBO Max that is partnered with Warner.

The story is going to be about a South-Florida female rap group attempting to make it in the music industry. Issa will be the executive producer of the series that will launch in May 2020. It will be on the streaming platform that will include episodes of The Boondocks.

Issa Rae recently announced that she has launched her own record label, RAEdio, that showcases new artists’ talent.

3 Arts Entertainment’s Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky will produce the series, which has a May 2020 premiere date. The series extends Rae’s work with HBO, which includes A Black Lady Sketch Show and Insecure.