Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up, Us, inspired a lot of costumes this Halloween.

It’s a simple DIY costume: Draw dark circles around your eyes, put on a red jumpsuit, and grab a pair of gold glasses. Although this outfit will certainly turn heads at any Halloween party, Jordan Peele doesn’t want to see it.

The comedian and director spoke to Variety and said that people have been e-mailing him their costumes and it’s making him “uncomfortable.”

“I’ve started receiving a lot of people in Tethered costumes, which, it doesn’t make me comfortable,” he explained, as seen in the clip below. “You know, I like the fact that the movie is happening, it’s a phenomenon, it’s resonating, it’s iconic — but, I don’t know, there’s something about … it’s like, they’re impersonating the stalkers and sending me stuff.”

Jordan Peele has a special request for people dressing up as #UsMovie characters for Halloween #HonoraryOscars pic.twitter.com/va1XKJsQhm — Variety (@Variety) October 28, 2019

Jordan Peele isn’t really too pressed about people impersonating the characters for the holiday, but he just advises that they simply “don’t go into that mindset.” Considering that the doppelgängers are killers in the movie, this is sound advice.