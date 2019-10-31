Kodak Black’s legal trouble seems to be following him even from behind bars.

Miami’s Local 10 News reported that the rapper was involved in a fight that left a correction officer hospitalized. There are little details about the altercation but the report suggests that it started between two inmates. Kodak’s involvement in the fight and the severity of the guard’s injuries are unknown.

Kodak Black is currently locked up after getting bagged ahead of his 2019 Rolling Loud performance in Miami. He’s facing two counts of making a false statement for allegedly lying on an application to purchase a firearm.

Prosecutors allege he checked off “no” when asked if he’s ever been charged with a felony. They said that’s false because he has been indicted for an ongoing 2016 sexual misconduct case in South Carolina.

The Florida rapper posted an update on Instagram of his mental state:

“4 Months Ago I Was Jus Facetiming Da Baddest Females On Planet Earth , Na Im Makin Jail Calls Waitin On Mail Call,” Kodak wrote. “Ya Sometime I Come Off A Lil Arrogant But You`ll Be Too If You Was Young & Rich Comin Up Out Da Projects , Shiddd I Walked Out A Juvenile Detention Center To Millions Of Dollars #IMAGINEDAT .. On Da Real , Im Feelin Its Sumn God Wanna Show Me Or Want Me To Do Cause Im Steady Going Through Da Same Thing , Hopefully These Lessons Turn To Blessings. I Appreciate Ya`ll Screamin To Me Too LOVE.”

The sentencing is reportedly set for Nov. 13th.