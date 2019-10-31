Lil Wayne Admits he Never Fully Completed Any of the Songs he Released

Every artist has their own recording process, but Lil Wayne’s own is the most interesting yet.

He spoke to The Bumbu Room and admitted that he never completed a song. “Staying up to work too long and not ever being finished with whatever I started, whatever song I’m doing—not ever being finished in the studio,” he says. “Every song that I ever put out was unfinished.”

The Young Money head honcho also revealed that the only time he listens to his old music is when he has to memorize the lyrics for a set.

“I can’t listen to whatever songs I have out until I put it on a setlist for my show,” he says. “That’s when I have to listen to the song because I have no idea what the words are. That’s the only time I go back and listen to it because simply I’m working on other stuff.”

But one thing that wasn’t so surprising is that Lil Wayne likes to enjoy genres of music other than Hip Hop.

“I listen to music that’s not hip-hop all the time because I don’t listen to no other hip-hop but my damn self,” he states. “For me, you got Anita Baker, Keith Sweat, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, Tech N9ne — if you wanna call that hip-hop, Judas Priest, Lamb of God, Nirvana, and Blink-182.”

Check out the full interview below: