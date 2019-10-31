2019 was Megan Thee Stallion’s breakthrough year, and next year is already looking bright.

She did an interview with NPR and announced that her debut album is due next year. “I really think that I am finally ready to commit to an album,” the H-Town Hottie told the publication.

The Tina Snow rapper says she’s introducing a new alter ego on this upcoming collection.

“My next project I will be introducing a new lady,” Megan revealed. “Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow. I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans, I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t give an exact date but this will follow-up her critically acclaimed Fever mixtape, which was released in May. It spawned fan-favorites like “Simon Says” featuring Juicy J and “Cash Sh*t” featuring DaBaby.