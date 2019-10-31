CNN’s Noreaga has never been one to bite his tongue.

N.O.R.E. kept it real candid with Nick Cannon on LA’s Power 106 when he described Kanye West’s new Jesus Is King album as “trash”.

“Jesus Is King is trash. I love Kanye. I wanna be clear…How the fuck you got Clipse on a record that’s not good? Jesus is mad at this n***a.”

The Lefrak City, Queens native also stated that he feels that Ye should’ve consulted with journalists that are more acclimated with the recording process and the Hip Hop culture in general during the press campaign for the Jesus Is King album, which was released on October 25th. “As a person who made the War Report album, I’ve done records with Mariah Carey…When I see you ever go to any place other than us, the culture, I have a problem with that,” said Noreaga during the interview. Obviously, Mr. Santiago doesn’t feel like Zane Lowe was the man for the job.

“I’ma be honest, I’m a hater. I’m kinda hater. Let me explain why. Zane Lowe is a person that I respect but I don’t respect,” said Noreaga about Lowe, who was chosen by ‘Ye to travel to Wyoming to review the album. “I’m not mad at Zane Lowe at all. I’m more mad at Kanye.”

The vetran emcee and Drink Champs host went on to say Yeezy didn’t have to particularly come on his podcast, but at least kept the critics in the fold of the true culture of Hip Hop.