Game 7 of the World Series was close before the Washington Nationals put late numbers on the board and their pitching made quick work of the Houston Astros remaining batting rotation to win their first championship.

The Nationals celebrated in Minute Maid Park in Houston, after catching up the to the Nationals in the 6th inning and running away with the game in the 7th.

The victory brought the first championship in baseball to the Washington Nationals in 95 years.

For the first time in 95 years, the #WorldSeries champions are from Washington, DC.#STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/wxYc9XbQYo — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019



Nats pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named World Series MVP after earning two wins.

“I think through all the adversity I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Strasburg said to ESPN about his journey with the Nats. “When you have the ups and downs, I think you can learn just as much from the downs as you can from the ups. I think everything happens for a reason, and I think I’ve really just become a stronger pitcher through all of the adversity I’ve had to go through.”

“Hugging … dancing … um … I think I’ve gotten a little bit better in both departments.” – #WorldSeries MVP Stephen Strasburg pic.twitter.com/OYVKIFdepv — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 31, 2019