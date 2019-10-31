By: Amira Lawson

Singer Normani is giving the girls FABULOUS in her 1991 recreation of Naomi Campbell’s runway look. Normani captioned her photo, “Campbell 1991,” paying homage to Noami Campbell’s early 90s runway look. The identical outfits are compelling. Mixing up a recipe of bold, wild, and stunning.

No detail is left behind. The pop star was sure to include identical accessories in her costume such as the leopard print arm sleeves, black Barrett, and leopard heels to perfectly recreate the sultry ensemble. Before channeling this early 90s look, the pop star has recently released her visual to her hit single, “Motivation.” The formal Fifth Harmony singer became the talk of the town as she

exhibited her dancing skills and gymnastic abilities to an energetic beat.

Throughout the video, Normani paid homage to singers like Beyonce, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and Ciara. It’s clear to see why Normani nailed it with this Naomi Campbell recreation just in time for Halloween.

View this post on Instagram Campbell – 1991 A post shared by Normani (@normani) on Oct 30, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Campbell – 1991 A post shared by Normani (@normani) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:44pm PDT