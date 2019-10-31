Rap Snacks Chips Now Available In Over 4200 Walmart Stores Across The Country, Announces Partnership With Slutty Vegan

Rap Snacks, the “Official Snack of Hip Hop,” has partnered with Walmart to bring the hit snacks to over 4,200 Walmart stores across the country. This is the next step to making Rap Snacks available to more fans and bringing Hip Hop culture to audiences far and wide.

Rap Snacks founder, James Lindsay, and partner, No Limit general Master P, stopped by MSNBC’s “>The Beat with Ari to talk all things Rap Snacks and their Walmart expansion.

Rap Snacks also recently announced their partnership with Atlanta-based vegan burger restaurant Slutty Vegan, to create their first ever vegan potato chip. The chips, inspired by Slutty Vegan’s health-conscious yet savory menu, will come in two flavors and will be available in every store Rap Snacks are sold this December. Founded by African-American entrepreneurs, both Rap Snacks and Slutty Vegan aim to provide vegan options to culturally diverse communities that may otherwise have less access to vegan snacks.