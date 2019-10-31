Aside from spooky costumes and an excuse to party in bunny ears without judgement, Halloween is reserved for two key things: a trick or a treat. Thankfully, Skullcandy came through with the latter option for the month of October with the brand’s latest 12 Moods Campaign installment.

Since March, Skullcandy has been partnering with a handful of creatives to deliver limited-edition headphones and earbuds that each represent a positive mood about the way we feel about music. It kicked off with “Bold” alongside Rico Nasty, followed up with “Elevate” spearheaded by EARTHGANG and has since gone on to feature some really cool products in association with rappers like Leikeli47 and Tommy Genesis. For the month of October, the brand tapped Denzel Curry for a special blacked-out version of the Push™ True Wireless earbuds. All the headphones and earbuds came with a special product, and this month’s extra treat was a pair of socks that utilized the “Fearless” theme. Granted, Halloween is a day where fear reigns, but for this particular collab it was all about fearlessly pursuing your passion. Specs include 12 hours of battery life, water resistance, Bluetooth tech and buttons on each pod that allow you to operate functions without having to touch your actual phone.

While the limited edition “Fearless Black” Push™ earbuds (originally $99.99 USD) by Skullcandy are officially sold out, you can still enter the brand’s Instagram contest to snag one of the last few pairs available. All you got to do is comment your favorite Halloween movie on the post seen above. Don’t miss out on this treat, and stay tuned for next month’s 12 Moods Campaign feature!