The Golden State Warriors haven’t looked sharp out the gate this season. Unfortunately, this season could be lost already.

The Dubs were already playing shorthanded without Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and now they will be without Stephen Curry for some time.

Curry suffered a broken left hand after this fall during Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns:

Steph Curry heads to the locker room with an apparent wrist injury after taking a scary fall. pic.twitter.com/xt4fgp6Y4U — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 31, 2019

Curry will undergo further testing to see whether he needs surgery.

I got more info from Bob Myers. He said Steph Curry will have a CT scan to determine if surgery is next the next step. A cast on Steph's broken left hand could be an option too. Estimated time of recovery unknown right now. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 31, 2019

It’s unclear at this point how much time Curry might miss.

Kevin Durant’s departure and Thompson’s surgery left Curry and Draymond Green as the remaining stars on the Warriors. Now without Curry, it will be up to D’Angelo Russell and Green to keep things rolling for the club.

Now we have to start looking at this situation through a long-view lens. Could Curry’s injury actually prove to be a good thing in the long run? That might sound crazy, but this is a team that’s been to five straight Finals. A little rest for their core three stars isn’t the worst outcome in the world. Steve Kerr said a while back that Thompson was “unlikely” to play this season, and this injury to Curry all but seals that decision. Why would Klay come back now? For what?

The Warrior’s dynasty is over. Curry’s latest injury should indicate to the organization to regroup and reload towards 2020.