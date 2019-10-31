Our guy Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is a beast when it comes to these custom kicks, so it comes as no surprise that the “sneakersmith” decided to pull out all the stops this Halloween to cook up a Freddy Krueger-inspired Air Jordan 1 as a tribute to the infamous A Nightmare on Elm Street villain.

Inspired by the super rare Nike SB Dunk “Freddy,” as he detailed via Instagram today (seen above), this iteration looks premium built from heel to toe. Without doing too much, Dom was able to capture Freddy Krueger’s signature steez by simply messing with the heel collar, toe box and quarter panels to make it look like his iconic striped sweater. The rest is decked out in a blood-splattered nubuck — the drips are even hand-painted for every shoe! — tan plonge lining and a custom dyed outsole to finish off the luxe construction. While we can’t say a Krueger costume is original in the least bit, these kicks will elevate you to the top of the list when it comes to any contest. If not, just show the judges your price tag and you’re guaranteed first place!

Cop The Shoe Surgeon’s “Freddy” Air Jordan 1 custom right now in his web store for $2,500 USD. Get a better look at the detailing below: