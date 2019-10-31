Given his oftentimes “monstrous” rap aesthetic, it’s no surprise that Travis Scott would be feeling the Halloween spirit when it came around to unveiling his upcoming Nike Air Force 1 x Cactus Jack collaboration.

The spooky setting of the lookbook perfectly compliments the eclectic style of the silhouette itself. Incorporating a mix of many patterns and textures, the ASTROWORLD emcee’s latest kick creation with the Swoosh was heavily inspired by his upbringing in Missouri City, Texas: the Frankenstein-esque layering ties back to work coats, corduroy collars and heavy brass zippers that embody the working class that makes up his hometown. The standout removable lace cover is the real eyegrabber here, but the combo of camouflage, corduroy, duck canvas, flannel, leather, suede and wool do a good job at making it all look like gold when pieced together.

In addition to fresh kicks, Travis Scott and Nike also hosted a Houston-based workshop where artwork was created based on the shoe and his youth that inspired the design. The coolest part about it all though is that all winning drawings will be turned into sculptures that Trav will display at his upcoming ASTROWORLD Festival on November 9.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 “Cactus Jack” arrives at SNKRS and select global retailers on November 16, priced at $160 USD. Take a closer look below: