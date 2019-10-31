Trey Songz Got All The Treats! Spends His Halloween with Meg Thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods

The look in his eyes say it all.

Trey Songz got caught out there on social media grinning from ear to ear in the presence of the stunning Megan thee Stallion and Jordyn Woods dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Risque as they are, the two “hot girls” giggle while sipping on spirits- and then Megan says, “that better not be no baby bump!”

Jaw Drop.

Is that some kind of joke or did she just slip up? I mean… why would Jordyn have a baby bump. Maybe Meg didn’t say that… but it sure sounded like that.

Then, the camera pans over to a blushing Trey Songz…. wait… where he come from?

So many spooky things going on… You guys tell us what you think.