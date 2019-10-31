Today is the 25th anniversary of TLC’s “Creep” and to celebrate the iconic single, Malaysian international pop star, Yuna released a new cover of the Grammy-winning single for Amazon Music.

“Creep” was produced by Dallas Austin and won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. the single would go on to be a top 10 hit, peaking at number 8.

Yuna’s version is an Amazon exclusive, found in the R&B Rotation playlist. She also details the importance of the song to her.

“Creep is one of my favorite R&B songs of all time. The story is so different. Even though it’s very risqué, at the same time it’s very real. Like, people go through that sometimes,” said Yuna. “I partnered up with Fisticuffs to cover this song. I love it so much so we didn’t change too much of the structure, staying to its true essence since it’s already perfect. I love TLC and grew up listening to them so I hope when T-Boz and Chilli listen to this they’ll like it too.”

You can hear Yuna’s version below.