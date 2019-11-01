The famed UFC fighter made it out of court today with a mere slap on the wrist.

Conor McGregor, the UFC star who was charged with assault after punching a man at the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, struck a private monetary agreement with the victim, which helped the champion fighter dodge any jail time. Also, the victim decided not to show up tp the hearing to give a victim impact statement.

Despite facing six months in the slammer, McGregor was fined a little over a thousand dollars, which is a drop in the bucket to the fighting circuit’s most famous brawler.

McGregor had admitted in a previous interview with ESPN he was “in the wrong” for socking the man at the bar, saying, “That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did.”

At the last hearing, McGregor told the judge, “I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again regarding me.”