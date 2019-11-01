You thought the summer would spell the end of the Hot Girl movement? Nah, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated Hottieween in both Downtown Los Angeles on Halloween Eve (Oct. 30) and in Atlanta on the actual day.

The fan events in both cities were powered by The Elle Empire and brought an experience, which brought in a haunted maze, a photo station with a pumpin in a thong, a DJ making sure the sounds were proper for the occasion and plenty of D’usse Cognac for any boats that needed to be driven. Billboard reports the night was sponsored by both FashionNova and D’usse.

The guest list brought in Lil Yachty, Trey Songz, Jordyn Woods and more.

For the Los Angeles edition, Hot Girl Meg donned a Mortal Kombat look and flipped it for Atlanta to a Space Jam inspired basketball united called the Hottie Squad.

View this post on Instagram FINISH HIM A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Oct 31, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

The party’s title coincides with the first episode of Megan Thee Stallion’s HOTTIEWEEN web series. The first episode brings Thee Stallion to fans as aprivate investigator chasing down a gang called Fuccbois. The first episode is titled “Love Bites” and is directed by Teyana Taylor and co-star Jay Cole and Dave East. You can watch it below.