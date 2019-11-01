NBA Stars Celebrate Halloween in Costumes Across the League

The Halloween bug hit the NBA strong and saw your favorite stars put on amazing costumes as they hung out with their families or arrived at arenas.

As the calendar turns to November the ESPN on NBA will see LeBron James (aka Edward Scissorhands) attempt to slice up the Dallas Mavericks defense at 9:30 ET. The first game of the night will be James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets visit Spencer Dinwiddie (aka the Joker), Kyrie Irving and the Nets in Brooklyn.

But before all of the games tip off on your Friday night, check out the Halloween costumes for 2019 below.

View this post on Instagram LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:41am PDT

Broke out the Halloween costumes early to have some fun at @PeytonChildrens 🤗🎃#PacersCares pic.twitter.com/wLBZyhrF9g — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 24, 2019

LEGO JJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/35kULLOl39 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 31, 2019

View this post on Instagram Woody’s round up. A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Ready to get to work!!!!👻 🎃 ❤️ A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Oct 31, 2019 at 4:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram 🌼🌻🌵 @kaaviajames first 🎃 ‼️ A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Oct 31, 2019 at 6:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Resputia. How ya durinnnnn😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Oct 31, 2019 at 1:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram IM FINNA GET DISRESPECTFUL A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz) on Oct 30, 2019 at 10:06pm PDT

Jack Nicholson.

Heath Ledger.

Jared Leto.

Joaquin Phoenix.

Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/jOmdbetxuI — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 30, 2019

Happy Halloween from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (and Thanos) 🎃🏀 pic.twitter.com/XQmPssMmDw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 29, 2019

Halloween came a little early this year at our annual Sr. Celtics fitness class with @NEBHortho 🎃🕸#CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/qPvCppNPDa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 28, 2019