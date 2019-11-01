The Halloween bug hit the NBA strong and saw your favorite stars put on amazing costumes as they hung out with their families or arrived at arenas.
As the calendar turns to November the ESPN on NBA will see LeBron James (aka Edward Scissorhands) attempt to slice up the Dallas Mavericks defense at 9:30 ET. The first game of the night will be James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets visit Spencer Dinwiddie (aka the Joker), Kyrie Irving and the Nets in Brooklyn.
But before all of the games tip off on your Friday night, check out the Halloween costumes for 2019 below.
View this post on Instagram
LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡
Broke out the Halloween costumes early to have some fun at @PeytonChildrens 🤗🎃#PacersCares pic.twitter.com/wLBZyhrF9g
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 24, 2019
LEGO JJ 😂 pic.twitter.com/35kULLOl39
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 31, 2019
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jason Voorhees batting cleanup tonight Game 7 : World Series.🔪🔪🔪 #fridaythe13th (📸: @davidliamkyle)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Jack Nicholson.
Heath Ledger.
Jared Leto.
Joaquin Phoenix.
Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/jOmdbetxuI
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 30, 2019
Happy Halloween from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (and Thanos) 🎃🏀 pic.twitter.com/XQmPssMmDw
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 29, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Halloween came a little early this year at our annual Sr. Celtics fitness class with @NEBHortho 🎃🕸#CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/qPvCppNPDa
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 28, 2019
As we gear up for Halloween, a little #MondayMotivation from the @hornets as @jalenmcdaniels5 @Calebmartin14 & @cody_martin15 brought smiles to the faces of children at Hemby Children’s Hospital! 🎃🏀 pic.twitter.com/udjppudjAI
— NBA Cares (@nbacares) October 28, 2019