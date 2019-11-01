The Halloween bug hit the NBA strong and saw your favorite stars put on amazing costumes as they hung out with their families or arrived at arenas.

As the calendar turns to November the ESPN on NBA will see LeBron James (aka Edward Scissorhands) attempt to slice up the Dallas Mavericks defense at 9:30 ET. The first game of the night will be James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets visit Spencer Dinwiddie (aka the Joker), Kyrie Irving and the Nets in Brooklyn.

But before all of the games tip off on your Friday night, check out the Halloween costumes for 2019 below.

 

LeDward Scissorhands ⚔️ Happy Halloween beautiful people 👻💀🎃☠️🤡

Woody’s round up.

Jason Voorhees batting cleanup tonight Game 7 : World Series.🔪🔪🔪 #fridaythe13th (📸: @davidliamkyle)

Ready to get to work!!!!👻 🎃 ❤️

🌼🌻🌵 @kaaviajames first 🎃 ‼️

Resputia. How ya durinnnnn😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

IM FINNA GET DISRESPECTFUL

“Ah, if you weren’t so crazy, I’d think you were insane!”

