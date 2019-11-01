SOURCE SPORTS: Knicks Guard RJ Barrett On Pace to Travel the Distance of the New York Marathon in Just Over 9 Games

New York Knicks rookie and number three overall pick RJ Barrett is currently lighting up the scoreboard at both Madison Square Garden and arenas that he visits. Averaging 18.2 points and 6.4 points, the Knicks guard is giving a positive outlook to the season.

So far, Barrett’s wheels have not slowed in the transition from the NCAA to the NBA. In fact, Barrett averages 2.8 miles of travel across the court per game. That number puts him at the second most distance traveled this year in the NBA. That’s not an easy achievement, last year the Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday led that stat with 2.75 miles.

Barrett, now a resident of New York City, may be able to put that ability to use in the future and participate in the TCS New York Marathon, if it doesn’t compromise his role on the court, of course. At the rate the rookie tallies per game, he would complete the distance of the marathon in just 9.4 games.

The complete course stretches 26.2 miles throughout the five boroughs of the city and is a model for large-city marathons across the world.

While runners flock through New York City, Barrett will be back in the Garden and look to keep the Sacramento Kings winless.

The marathon will kick off in New York City at 8:30 am. The Knicks and Kings will go to hardwood war at 6 pm.