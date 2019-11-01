Sheck Wes is on to his new and long-awaited single “YKTS” and aiming to bring back the same energy that made “Mo Bamba” a sensation in Hip-Hop.

The Cactus Jack/ G.O.O.D. Music/ Interscope Records star also brought the video, which is a wild set of visuals that match the energy of the track.

The video for “YKTS” is directed by White Trash Tyler, who has used his skills alongside Travis Scott, Kanye West and Kodak Black in the past. “YKTS” is a flurry of scenes that takes Sheck Wes through the California desert, buried in a mound of sneakers, putting crystal chandeliers on his head and more.

What does “YKTS” mean, you ask? “You Know the Scouts” a term created by Wes and provided to the culture for general use.

The new video can be seen below.