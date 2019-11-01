Washington Redskins Lineman Trent Williams ended his hold out on Tuesday and did not mince words on the reason why he held out. Williams told reporters that he did not trust the Redskins medical staff after growth on his head turned out to be cancerous.

I had a tumor removed from my skull — attached to my skull — it got pretty serious for a second,” Williams told ESPN. “I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life.”

Williams did get the surgery necessary to remove the tumor. The Pro Bowl blocker said he got the surgery just weeks before it would’ve reached his skull.

The Dan Snyder owned organization Williams said knew about the tumor six years ago and did nothing. Williams claimed he was told the injury was “minor.” The Redksins released a statement in response to Williams’ claims.

“We have requested this review under the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player’s medical care,” the statement read. “The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Williams returned to the team on Tuesday only to avoid having to apply for reinstatement. Williams was also seeking a reconstructed contract with more guaranteed money according to ESPN. Williams does not know if he will play this season.