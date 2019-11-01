By: Amira Lawson
The ladies of the Real looked stunning, to say the least in their most recent episode of the show. The women have recreated some of Met Gala’s most iconic fashion looks. Jeanie Mai, current love interest to Young Jeezy, recreated Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala award-winning dress, with a long detailed train. Loni Love recreated Lizzo’s 2019 Met Gala look. Tamera Mowry-Housley as Katy Perry in her 2018 Met Gala look, and last, Adrienne Bailone appeared to be Lady Gaga in her Met Gala look from 2019. It’s safe to say, all of the women of the Real have nailed their recreations and looked beautiful!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram