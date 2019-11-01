If you were looking to catch Travis Scott at Day N Vegas, you might need to see if you can make a trip to Houston for the Astroworld Festival.

Scott has pulled out of his headlining set at the massive Las Vegas Hip-Hop weekend. In a tweet, Scott reveals he is unable to attend due to the injury that he received at Rolling Loud New York City.

TO ALL RAGERS AT @DayNVegas2019 IM SORRY THAT I CANT PULL UP BUT I PROMISE TO BE BACK SO SOON ON GANG — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 31, 2019

In the meantime, if you just need a slight Travis Scott fix, he has just hopped on the remix to “Hot,” which already featured Young Thug and Gunna. You can hear it below.