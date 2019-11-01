Tyler Perry debuted Tyler Perry Studios last month and he is already making major moves!

According to reports, Tyler Perry’s new Atlanta studio will host the 2019 Miss Universe competition, a major showcase for the sprawling complex built on a former Confederate army base.

Tyler Perry Studios will host the televised competition in which women from more than 90 countries compete for the crown of Miss Universe. The three-hour show, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth year, will be broadcast live on Fox on Dec. 8.

The show will end with reigning champion Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowning her successor.

Earlier this week it was announced that Tyler Perry would also be hosting the Democratic Presidential Debate. In a tweet, Stacy Abrams Democratic praised the location:

Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2019

As we previously reported, Tyler Perry made history as the first and only black man to own a studio. Tyler Perry Studios, which has always been apart of the film directors’ dreams, has 12 sounds stages each named after prominent Black men in women in the entertainment business including Oprah, Spike Lee, and the late Diahann Carroll. Tyler Perry Studios is bigger than Warner Brothers, Walt Disney Studios and Paramount studios combined. Everyone from Beyonce to The Clintons showed up to help Perry celebrate this major accomplishment.