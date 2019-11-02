Words by Amira Lawson

After the release of Chixtape 1 all the way through 4, fans have been begging Tory Lanez to bless us with a Chixtape 5.

With November 15th as the release date, we are just days away from the joint’s release, and everyone is buzzing about their dreams being fulfilled. For many, the dream just became a wet one.

Recently, Tory Lanez dropped the cover to his mixtape on Instagram and it totally screamed early 2000s. If the decoration of the bedroom didn’t set the mood of the mixtape, then former having the former Murda Inc. princess on the cover will.

Singer Ashanti appears on the cover art with what seems to be an old sidekick phone and it definitely prepares you for the throwback vibe the Lanez is ready to give on this project.

“2000 -2006 … I want to personally thank these 6 years for being the MAIN INSPIRATION to the SAMPLES and NOSTALGIA used on #Chixtape5,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have never been this hard on the PRODUCTION of any of my albums .. really hope y’all enjoy what I have had the honor of​ enjoying for the last 8 months.”

Tory Lanez has been teasing at the release of this mixtape for over a year now.

In a recent video with T-Pain, fans were able to get a snippet of a song that will be on the album. He earned the approval from T-Pain in a recent video where he previews one of his songs, sampling T-Pain’s hit single, “I’m Sprung.” This wouldn’t be the first time Tory Lanez took a sample, and added his own flavor. Fans still can’t get enough of the summertime jam, “LUV,” which sampled the classic Dance Hall favorite, “Everyone Falls In Love” by Tanto Metro and Devonte. Tory Lanez also samples other R&B favorites on the mixtape like, Trey Songz, “I Can’t Help But Wait” and Fabulous’ “Trade it All.”

“Oh my God, somebody get ​CSI: Miami​ on the phone. There’s a body on the street.” T-Pain screams after hearing the snippet. It’s safe to say after hearing the snippet, fans aren’t the only ones anticipating the 10 track mixtape.