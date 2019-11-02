Nicki Minaj to Wendy Williams ‘You Can Report The Next Without That Level of Viciousness’

Nicki Minaj to Wendy Williams ‘You Can Report The Next Without That Level of Viciousness’

Words by Amira Lawson

In Nicki Minaj’s recent Queen Radio episode, Nicki took the time to address the comments made by Wendy Williams about her husband on The Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy Williams in her “Hot Topics” segment congratulated the newly wedded couple, but didn’t forget to mention the past of Kenneth Petty. “I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for um- he’s a sex offender,” says Wendy Williams.

“He’s a killer and a sex offender… Well Nicki, Congratulations.” she finished.

“We always mention people’s past, and that’s not what God does… Mr.Wendy P Williams.”

“How can you talk about someone who served their time and paid their debt to society? That’s why Kevin was on that island chilling.” The rapper clapped back.

“You can report the news without that level of viciousness and trying to play dumb, and doing all this nonsense.” She closed as she alluded to bringing on TS Madison on her show to uncover some things that she found out about the iconic media personality.

Wendy Williams has yet to respond to any of these comments.