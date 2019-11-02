Words by Dylan Kemp



November started off with a blast, as Solange Knowles-Ferguson took to social media to reveal some startling news about her family. On Friday, Beyoncé’s little sister announced in a post on Instagram that she and her husband, music video director Alan Ferguson, had called it quits.

In her post, Solange stated that she’d had made a spiritual transition in her life, saying that “the past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than every before…my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within my stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

She went on to say that “I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is… I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it is unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways,” She wrote. “i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.”

Solange and Ferguson were married for 5 years, tying the knot in November of 2014. While it always sad to see the uncoupling of two folk we thought would be together forever, we do wish them success in finding their perfect match.

You can read the full Instagram post here.