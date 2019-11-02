Words by Amira Lawson

Tyler Perry’s new 250 million Atlanta studio has been selected as the venue for The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant. Miss Universe is a yearly global beauty pageant that is controlled by the United States-based Miss Universe Organization. It airs in excess of 190 nations worldwide and seen average to attract over one billion viewers a year. The 330 acre, 12 stage facility is the home of his two new BET shows, The Oval and Sistas.

Steve Harvey is also signed on for his fifth season as the show’s host. The comedian is sure to collect a check, but let’s make sure he doesn’t mix up the winner’s name like he did before.

Tyler Perry is redefining what Black power means, shifting culture with one major move at a time. He retires the Madea house dress, and put on that mega millionaire tux in the back closet! We see you… We see you…

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant is set to air live, December 8th at 7pm on Fox.