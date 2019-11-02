WARNING: The following video may be sensitive to some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

Famous Dex suffered a violent seizure during a show at 1 OAK in West Hollywood early Friday morning.

According to a report from TMZ, The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call around 2AM that someone was having a seizure at the club, but after they arrived, no one was ever taken to the hospital. It still has not been confirmed as to whether or not he received medical attention.

About a year ago, De passed out in the middle of a livestream, which prompted him to kick his drug habit.

TheSource.com will bring you updates and this story and wish Dex a healthy and speedy recovery.