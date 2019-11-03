[WATCH] JT And Yung Miami Tease New Song And The Internet Is On Fire

[WATCH] JT And Yung Miami Tease New Song And The Internet Is On Fire

Last night, The City Girls teased a new song on JT’s Instagram and it’s safe to say the City Girls are back.

Jatavia Shakara Johnson, known as JT was sentenced to two years in prison for credit card fraud back in 2018 and was expected to be released in 2020. During JT’s incarceration, Yung Miami held it down for the City Girls, securing a number of collaborations with big-name artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, Tee Grizzley, and visuals that kept fans anticipating her partners release.

Now that she’s released, JT allegedly went straight to the studio to satisfy her fans and from the sound of this snippet, the girls will do just that.

With the caption reading…’Don’t think we ain’t coming’, JT and Yung Miami teased a verse off a new song they recorded and the internet is on fire.

Check it out below.