The Mavericks and Lakers went to war in Friday nights game with the best players from each team stuffing the stat sheet trying to get a win. LeBron James and the Lakers earned an overtime win against the Mavs 119-110 with the stars of each team dropping a triple-double.

Luka Doncic and LeBron came out the gates looking like they would have a big night across the board. Luka, having earned a triple-double by the 3rd quarter, finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and a career-high 15 assists. LeBron responded with a 39 point, 12 rebounds and 16 assist night and also left the American Airlines Center with a win. This was LeBron’s first triple-double this season.

The Mavericks had the lead late in the 4th quarter, but a Dwight Powell missed free throw left a window for the Lakers to force overtime in the final 6 seconds. LeBron drove the lane after the timeout and kicked the ball to Danny Green who hit the clutch corner 3 to take it to OT.

Anthony Davis had a big night as well limiting Dallas Forward Kristaps Porzingis to a modest 16 points and dropping 31 points of his own with 8 boards.