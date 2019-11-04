Angie Martinez revealed on Twitter that she was involved in a “severe” car accident over the weekend. The Voice of New York says she suffered a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae, but remains in good spirits.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” Martinez wrote in a note on social media. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that… I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back better than ever soon!”

No further details of the Power 105.1 host accident were revealed. This story will be updated as more information comes out.

Sending prayers to Angie and her family!