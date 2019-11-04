College shows must hit different when it’s at a Historically Black College because two prominent artists are advocating for an HBCU tour. Ari Lennox presented the idea on social media on Sunday and Wale co-signed it.

After performing at Georgia Southern and Grambling, Ari Lennox had a stream of consciousness on Twitter wanting to perform more at HBCUs. “If 90% of my shows were at HBCUs I’d be so damn happy. Ain’t nothing in the world like it. Energy too beautiful. Black people too damn beautiful,” the Dreamville singer posted on Twitter.

Responding to Ari’s tweet, North Carolina artist Cape proposed the idea of an HBCU tour to which Ari responded would be “phenomenal.”

If 90% of my shows were at HBCUs I’d be so damn happy. Ain’t nothing in the world like it. Energy too beautiful. Black people too damn beautiful. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 3, 2019

Omg an HBCU tour would be phenomenal https://t.co/xtH3yWXzDe — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 3, 2019

Wale who recently dropped his album Wow… That’s Crazy joined in after seeing Ari’s post and seeming to really want to make the tour real.

“This so heart warming .. I real live wAnna route a HBCU run ..this album makes the most sense to do it sue me, Debbie ,love… BGM etc .. have greeks perform .. school acts open …big and small HBCUs,” Wale wrote on Twitter.

Excited Wale fans responded to the rapper’s tweets by dropping the HBCUs they wanted to see him at.

This so heart warming .. I real live wAnna route a HBCU run ..this album makes the most sense to do it sue me, Debbie ,love… BGM etc .. have greeks perform .. school acts open …big and small HBCUs https://t.co/hQCb8KHDiI — Wale (@Wale) November 4, 2019

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, as of 2017, there are 102 HBCUs in 19 states. Should these artists actually try and make this happen, it could be a historic move in the music industry and possibly trendsetting. Of course, smaller HBCUs may not have the same budget as Howard University or Morehouse, but if it’s truly for the culture these artists will make it happen.