Boosie Badazz was bitten by the Popeyes sandwich craze and when he bit into the offering, he was disappointed.

The crazed bite returned to Popeyes nationwide on Sunday and Boosie wanted to see what the fuss was about. After waiting in line for what he says was 50 minutes, Boosie delivered a pretty sharp response: “This bitch regular man.”

While Boosie didn’t like the sandwich, it’s still a hit nationwide. You can check out all the madness here and peep Boosie’s reaction below.