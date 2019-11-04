You may know Carl Crawford because Major League Baseball career, or because he’s Evelyn Lozada’s ex-husband and baby’s daddy. However, he’s known as the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment in the music industry and is instrumental in the rise of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Houston native sat down with Off the Porch and talked discovering the head hottie. “It was rawness, something different. Her sound was unique,” Carl explained. “In Houston, we never had a rapper embrace sexuality like she did. Most of the girls in Houston, they want to rap like the dudes. That was the first time I saw a girl from Houston dancing and rapping.”

Although Crawford helped the Fever rapper get an amazing deal with 300 Entertainment, he felt blindsided by her inking a management deal with Roc Nation.

“For whatever reason I wasn’t kept in tuned about it,” he said, adding “It doesn’t affect me as a label at all. She’s still signed to us. She’s able to have a manager to do stuff with her and stuff like that. It’s no big deal. She’s still signed to 1501 so I just deal with that part.”

