Real people do real things for the culture. Colin Kaepernick didn’t want to go pop bottles or have a lavish party for his birthday this year. Instead, he decided to do something else

The quarterback spent his 32nd birthday feeding the homeless in Oakland, California, TMZ reports. Kaep brought out a food truck for the people living in Oakland’s Tent City, a large homeless encampment. He reportedly paid for every person who wanted a meal.

Kaepernick was joined by his girlfriend, radio host Nessa, and others with his nonprofit group on the birthday outing.

“All he wanted to do was come back and visit everyone in Tent City (in) Oakland, California, and to give back to those who are in need right now,” Nessa shared on Instagram.

Kaepernick brought in the Al Pastor Papi food truck to give out warm meals, and provided people with Nike backpacks filled with snacks, socks, hygiene products and even masks for the area’s poor air quality due to recent wildfires, according to Nessa.

At one point while they were in the tent city, Kaepernick was presented with a cake and serenaded with Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.”

Gwen Woods, the mother of Mario Woods, was among those present. Mario Woods was killed by San Francisco police in 2015; Kapernick said in a magazine interview this year that Woods’ death inspired him to start Know Your Rights Camp with his longtime partner, Nessa Diab.

While the NFL continues to not allow him to play, Kaepernick is continuing to show action for what he believes in, as well as love for the people who believes in him.