The Grammys plan to honor Dr. Dre for his production legacy during next year’s ceremony.

On Friday (Nov. 1) the Recording Academy announced that they will be honoring the six-time Grammy award-winning producer at the 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing.

The event is going down on Jan. 22, 2020 and will kick off the Grammy Week celebration ahead of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.

“Dr. Dre is an influential force in music,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, in a press release. “Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music.”

Dre’s catalog expands across three decades. The OG hitmaker started his career in the late 1980s as a DJ before joining the gangsta rap group, NWA. In 1991, he co-founded Death Row Records with Suge Knight and birthed his classic debut album, The Chronic. He also had a hand in Snoop Dogg’s classic LP, Doggystyle, and Tupac Shakur’s, All Eyez on Me.

Down the line, he produced songs for Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, LL Cool J, Xzibit, Jay-Z, and so many others. But his legendary status is deeper than music.

He founded Beats Electronics in 2008 with Jimmy Iovine and sold it to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.