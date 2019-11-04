Since releasing his two singles Jimmy Kimmel and Knock Knock and his recent concert Raw: Toronto Presents Reveal held in Toronto, Canada and Rudeboy release party in London, United Kingdom sponsored by clothing company Rude Boy, Eclipse Darkness proves that he is ready to make an impact in the world.

To keep his momentum going, today he delivers his new video “Quit That,” shot by Jeff Adair. This follows his previous single, “Oh I Like That,” which caught the attention of fans across social media, most notably on Facebook with over 200,000 views.

Watch “Quit That” below and see what all the hype is about surrounding Eclipse Darkness yourself!