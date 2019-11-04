By: Amira Lawson

Famous Dex suffered from a seizure during his performance on Friday, November 1st. During the early hours of the day, the rapper was in front of an audience at 1 OAK in West Hollywood and suddenly fainted. A video surfaced from TMZ, in the video you can see people at his aid. The Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted about this matter and arrived shortly after the call, but the 26-year-old rapper was never admitted into the hospital.

Dex’s team issued a statement saying, “We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes.”

Speculation of drug use arises as to the cause of Famous Dex’s seizure. Almost a year ago, Famous Dex fans stressed over his well being when he passed out in the middle of an Instagram live stream. However, In April of this year, Famous Dex took to Instagram to announce his choice to quit using lean and Xanax, crediting his faith in God and the

support from his fans.

“I just wanna thank God,” Dex told fans in the clip. “I don’t do xans, the lean. It’s over with, you know what I’m saying? God is good, God is great. I just wanna thank God for everything. I wanna thank my supporters. I wanna thank everyone for supporting me, everybody that knows me. God is so good. I’m relaxed, I’m chilling, I’m good . . . I’m doing it for me and my children. Get right. Dexter. Make the world get better.”

It is unclear what caused the seizure, but Dex denies the cause being drug-related. Well wishes and hopes for a strong recovery are sent Dex’s way.