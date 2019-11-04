Instagram, Facebook to Ban the Use of the Eggplant and Peach Emoji in a Sexual Manner

It’s safe to say that we’re not talking about fruit when we send someone the eggplant or peach emojis. For this same reason, Facebook and Instagram have updated their guidelines to ban the use of the emojis as a sexual expression on their social media platform.

If a user uses either of the aforementioned emojis to suggest that they’re sexually aroused then the user will get flagged and it will qualify as “Sexual Solicitation.”

“[Content] will only be removed from Facebook and Instagram if it contains a sexual emoji alongside an implicit or indirect ask for nude imagery, sex or sexual partners, or sex chat conversations,” Instagram tells The New York Post. “We aren’t taking action on simply the emojis.” Such emojis used to cover nipples, butts or any other private or suggestive areas will also lead a user to be flagged that could later get them banned from either platform.”

Links to adult content or pornography will also get a user banned. Adult star, Kendra James, admitted that her money flow has been affected when she “told a man who DM’d me demanding free nude pics that this was my job and he could join my site.”

What are your thoughts on Instagram and Facebook’s new policy?