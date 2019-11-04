By: Amira Lawson

At the Day N Vegas music festival, J Cole removed some time form his set to tease fans with the promotion of his upcoming album, The Fall Off. A parody of a political crusade advertisement played on the screen mimicking J Cole’s run as a candidate.

“A man whose humility knows no bounds,” the narrator says over clips of Cole and corresponding visuals. “A man whose pen is so potent, each word of his verses reportedly cost $2,000. We need someone with big ideas and bold solutions. An expert in diplomacy. A candidate that can heal the inter-generational war. There is only one answer. Make your voice heard, vote the fall off for 2020.”

This wouldn’t be J Cole’s first tease at the album. In April of 2018, he hinted at the release of the album shortly after releasing his latest project, KOD. He told the public that he would no longer be featured on music with other artists. Fans assumed that this meant he is using the time to focus on what will be his sixth studio album.

You don’t tune into J. Cole to make the most of his mind or his accounts, however, to share in his intelligence. On his fifth studio album KOD, the North Carolina rapper wanted to encourage listeners to abstain from smoking, drinking, web-based dating. Fans are excited to hear what the polemical writer has to say on the next album, The Fall Off, expected to be released in 2020.